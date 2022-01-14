It’s easy to take for granted the work of Kikuo Ibe. Back in ‘81 he was an engineer at Casio, and after his grandfather’s pocket watch fell victim to the unrelenting clutches of gravity he set out to redesign watches with toughness at their core. In doing so, he created the concept of Triple 10 resistance—10 years of battery life, 10 bars of water resistance, and 10m of shock resistance. Just like that, G-Shock and the new standard of toughness was born. But it took over 200 prototypes, two years, and one man’s relentless desire for quality to change the game for good. As a leader in battle-tested watches that just don’t quit, G-Shock is trusted by adventure sports athletes, special forces personnel, and are even NASA space-flight certified. Needless to say, it was about time we brought G-Shock onboard to equip ourselves with the toughest timepieces out there.