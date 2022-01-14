If you don’t have a map of the world on your wall, it’s time to go global (and start planning your next trip). We recommend Future Maps, creators of some of the most impressive prints we’ve ever seen, including the largest scale single-sheet of paper that can be printed on (seriously).Future Maps are designed in London and printed in Milan by expert lithograph printers who use sustainable, FSC approved paper, and hand-mixed inks. The result is an incredibly vibrant print, further highlighted by Future Map’s signature UV gloss finish, which accents the contrast and deepens highlights. A whole year in the making, we’re proud to offer the USA map, new to the Future Maps line. Filled with functional reference points and carefully plotted with design in mind, each Future Map comes with the built-in expectation that they’ll be referred-to and relied upon for their core purpose: exploration.