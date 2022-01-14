The best grooming experience is an uncomplicated, mess-free one that easily fits into the daily grind. Enter, Fulton & Roark, who encases all of their enticing solid colognes in convenient, TSA-compliant containers to keep you fresh anywhere you roam. Better still, each fragrance features ingredients harvested from all over the world for refined, complex scents that are a far cry from the Drakkar your old man handed down to you back in the day. Now, building on the success of their convenient solid cologne, Fulton & Roark has re-engineered the aftershave experience. Their new, portable aftershave cloths are a hassle-free way to keep your mug hydrated and free from irritation on the go. Once you’ve tried Fulton & Roark’s painlessly simple grooming essentials you’ll wonder how you ever got by with anything else.