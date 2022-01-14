With movies, the best remakes stay true to the source material while also taking on a vibe that’s all their own. Fronteer, with their everyday kicks inspired by ‘70s and ‘80s-era mountaineering, plays a similar balancing act — and nails it perfectly. On the one hand, their footwear is comfy, spilling over with style, and definitely looks distinct from any other shoe you’ve worn outside a climbing gym. At the same time, the materials — from the durable nylon pull tabs, to the extra-grippy rubber outsoles — are taken directly from old-school gear from the golden age of outdoor sport, the same era that gave us the classic fleeces and rucksacks that endure to this day. These guys have done their homework, and it shows. Look down at your feet while wearing a pair, and you might wonder what it’s like to be Yvon Chouinard in the good ol’ days. That’s what we did at least.