Seated around a campfire situated between an '88 Land Cruiser and a '92 G-Wagen somewhere in the elephant-track stamped wilds of Botswana, a few globetrotting friends tossed around an idea. Their adventures around the world had been plagued by one constant — gear that just couldn't stand up to their needs. As fate would have it, this group of friends happened to be steeped in the worlds of engineering, design, and off-roading, so why couldn't they build the kickass adventure gear of their dreams themselves? Enter, Front Runner Outfitters — a line-up of invincible camp storage and travel equipment rigorously tested all around the African continent. Their storage solutions are spacious, stackable, and waterproof. Their bags are sonic-welded to keep your contents dry, dust-free, and secure. They've even unveiled a roll-up camp kitchen kit with all the utensils to prepare and devour a meal far away from civilization. And best of all, they've built it all "stronger than the elephants at the watering hole 1 klick over." All that's left for you is to throw a dart at a map.