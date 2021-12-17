After you’ve invested in your wardrobe and rounded out your closet with some pieces you intend to hang on to for life, the last thing you wanna do is soak them with harsh, dulling chemicals. Yet that’s pretty much what standard laundry detergents do, unchanged since the ‘50s. Well, if gooey blue detergents are like a chemical bath for your clothes, then Frey’s products are like a well-needed spa treatment. Created by a team of brothers who got their idea after battling piles and piles of laundry from soccer practices, Frey uses natural scents and soaps that prolong the life of clothes and are environmentally squeaky clean. Plus for every purchase they donate to The Laundry Project, and organization that helps lighten the load of low-income and homeless families. We’ve brought on three of their complete care kits: one for travel, one for the basics, and the complete package that can handle whatever you throw at it. After looking for years for a way to protect our investments from the harshness of the laundry room, we finally found one.