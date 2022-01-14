Out in the multiverse somewhere, there's a version of ourselves that never retired our rad Freestyle watches, and, we're projecting here, skipped college and are still traveling the world with a pet monkey named Tango. Since we live in this universe, we're bringing back Freestyle's fun, no fuss watches, just in time for Summer. A staple in the 80s, Freestyle watches offered a variety of casual, sport ready watches that were as dependable as they were cool. Today, they're making a comeback thanks to an updated look and improved features, some of which include a stopwatch, chronograph, and water resistance up to 100m. Whether you rocked them at the high school formal, or you’re just discovering them now, Freestyle watches survived the 80s for a reason—and we are proud to bring 'em back into our everyday rotation.