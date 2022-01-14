Freenote Cloth embodies the spirit of the classic American working man: Think grizzled ranchers, dusty railroad hands, and hardened ironworkers. Based out of San Juan Capistrano, an old mission town in California’s historic ranching country, Freenote’s collection is made in America and uses sturdy, high quality materials like selvedge denim and Japanese cotton blends to pay homage to the distinguished design, utilitarian functionality and pure durability of early American workwear.





