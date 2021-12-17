“Every time you start to get comfortable—reinvent yourself.”

—Will Tigertt, Found of Freemans Sporting Club





Reinventing yourself can be as simple as picking up a new shirt. And there are few places where it’s more pleasurable to do so than Freemans Sporting Club. Famous for their thoughtful details and constant tinkering, they’ve operated out of the ever-expanding Freemans Alley started by Will Tigertt in downtown NYC sixteen years ago. For this shop—our own Freemans outpost of sorts—we’ve grabbed a selection of their sought-after apparel that exemplifies the tailoring know-how that goes into every piece. All cut and sewn in the USA and inspired by menswear classics, these are the types of pieces that can instantly freshen your wardrobe and stay in your rotation for years to come.