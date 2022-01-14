Before the Freeman name became the gold standard for American-made rainwear, it was based out of a small apartment in Seattle. Husband and wife, Scott and Brittany, set about building a raincoat that featured the technical capability of a 10,000mm waterproof outer layer, while still retaining a classic silhouette and unique details like a soft flannel lining. This namesake jacket — simply called The Freeman — quickly became the brand’s signature, with its repertoire expanding to include versatile spring-weight vests. Our favorite from this collection is the Freeman x Tellason collaboration — a rugged vest that mixes technical softshell in the shoulders with Tellason’s classic selvedge denim in the body.
