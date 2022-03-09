The guys at Free Fly are kindred spirits of ours, sharing the firm belief that the best ideas aren’t always hatched in a cubicle, but out in the wild—fishing the Chattooga or dropping cannonballs into the local swimming hole. It was one of those fresh-air fueled ideas that inspired them to quit their day jobs and build a different kind of performance apparel—all sewn from bamboo, one of the most naturally water-friend and renewable resources on the planet. The stuff grows like a weed. Throw on a soft, lightweight Free Fly tee or a pair of their shorts and you’ll feel the difference right away (ed note: and, in our experience, a lot of friends and work buddies will ask if they can feel it). We won’t be surprised if we start seeing a lot more bamboo from here on out.