Gearing up for your next motorcycle trip, remember that the devil’s in the details. Proper skid lids and the right amount of life in your brake pads keep you going, but we like to think that the essentials that keep you channeling Easy Rider are just as important — leather jackets. Sturdy boots. And Fourspeed rings.

Back in 2005, the young founders of Fourspeed had a vision for the kind of masculine jewelry they wanted to wear. And when they couldn’t find it anywhere on the market, they decided to make it themselves, creating incredibly detailed collections of rings, necklaces, and cuffs for a clientele ranging from metalheads to classic rock n’ rollers to the modern urbanite. Today, ten years since their founding, each and every one of Fourspeed’s rings continues to be meticulously crafted out of lead-free pewter by renowned metalworking artists from around the world.