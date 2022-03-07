Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Login
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA

Forty Five

Supima Crew Tee

$35.00

299 Reviews

Color: Terracota

Size: 

Quantity: 

1
Free U.S. Shipping $98+
Free U.S. Returns
Ships Today
Order by 6PM UTC

The t-shirt, perfected

The 45 RPM record changed music forever. It gave rise to a new class of creators and freethinking rebels, delivering one well-crafted hit at a time. Forty Five is rooted in this same spirit, homing in on the one thing they do best—classic, well-made tees built to be worn time and time again. Cut and pressed in Los Angeles’s Fashion District, their designs were workshopped over years to achieve the perfection of well-worn vintage t-shirts from the ‘60s and ‘70s. The Supima Crew Tee is as classic as it gets—familiar in look, but with a level of craftsmanship and thoughtfulness that allows you to wear it on its own with your favorite jeans.

Bundle and Save: Buy 3 tees for $95

  • Built from durable, 100% USA-grown Supima cotton for softness and all-day comfort
  • Clean, simple design highlights the quality of construction, allowing you to layer over the tee or wear it on its own
  • Garment-dyed for additional softness
  • Preshrunk for ideal fit right out of the box
  • Perfect length for tucking or untucking
  • Timeless, tailored sleeve length and opening
  • Made in Los Angeles, CA

The Best Tees. Period.

Never too boxy. Never too slim. We workshopped these tees for over two years to nail the perfect, modern fit and the feel of our favorite well-worn vintage tees

Perfect Washed Supima

Cut, sewn, and washed in Los Angeles. We built these tees from a lightweight yet sturdy Supima cotton fabric that only gets softer and softer… and softer the more you wear it

Easy & Free Returns

Keep what you like, send back what you don&apos;t. Returnable in original condition within 60 days with free return shipping.

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon