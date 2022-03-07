The 45 RPM record changed music forever. It gave rise to a new class of creators and freethinking rebels, delivering one well-crafted hit at a time. Forty Five is rooted in this same spirit, homing in on the one thing they do best—classic, well-made tees built to be worn time and time again. Cut and pressed in Los Angeles’s Fashion District, their designs were workshopped over years to achieve the perfection of well-worn vintage t-shirts from the ‘60s and ‘70s. The Supima Crew Tee is as classic as it gets—familiar in look, but with a level of craftsmanship and thoughtfulness that allows you to wear it on its own with your favorite jeans.

Bundle and Save: Buy 3 tees for $95