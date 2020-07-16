Slub Curved Hem Tee

The 45 RPM record changed music forever. It gave rise to a new class of creators and freethinking rebels, delivering one well-crafted hit at a time. Forty Five is rooted in this same spirit, homing in on the one thing they do best—classic, well-made tees built to be worn time and time again. Cut and pressed in Los Angeles’s Fashion District, their designs were workshopped over years to achieve the perfection of well-worn vintage t-shirts from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Like a proper collection of yacht rock singles, the newest Slub Curved Hem Tees keep things soft and breezy, thanks to the sturdy slub cotton fabric and a curved silhouette for a taller and slimmer figure.