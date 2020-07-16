  • Made in the USA

Forty Five

Slub Curved Hem Tee

The t-shirt, perfected

The 45 RPM record changed music forever. It gave rise to a new class of creators and freethinking rebels, delivering one well-crafted hit at a time. Forty Five is rooted in this same spirit, homing in on the one thing they do best—classic, well-made tees built to be worn time and time again. Cut and pressed in Los Angeles’s Fashion District, their designs were workshopped over years to achieve the perfection of well-worn vintage t-shirts from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Like a proper collection of yacht rock singles, the newest Slub Curved Hem Tees keep things soft and breezy, thanks to the sturdy slub cotton fabric and a curved silhouette for a taller and slimmer figure.

  • Subtle curved hem creates a taller, slimmer look on the body
  • Clean, simple design highlights the quality of construction, allowing you to layer over the tee or wear it on its own
  • Garment-dyed for additional softness
  • Preshrunk for ideal fit right out of the box
  • Perfect length for tucking or untucking
  • Timeless, tailored sleeve length and opening
  • Made in USA using textured slub jersey fabric

THE BEST TEES PERIOD. NOW IN SLUB.

Cut and sewn in Los Angeles, Forty Five’s latest tees are made from soft, textured slub cotton in two distinct styles that are never too boxy or too slim

CURVED TO PERFECTION

The curved silhouette of these tees makes all the difference, cutting a taller and slimmer figure that subtly dials this basic up to 11

