It is both one of the rarest, and the densest metals on earth. Forge Solid has created the ultimate display piece — a 296 gram geometrically-perfect cube of machined aerospace-grade Tungsten. The one inch cube feels extremely heavy for its size (roughly the weight of two and a half iPhones) and serves as a reminder that not everything is exactly as it seems. Four times harder than titanium, 70% denser than lead, and nearly impossible to melt — Forge Solid makes the perfect conversation piece for your desk, and a memorable, otherworldly experience for anyone who holds it.