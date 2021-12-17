There’s a beat that gradually builds as you approach a quonset style workshop in Wilmington, North Carolina. BANG. A thunderous strike on the anvil. BANG. Metal bends, morphs, and takes shape—meticulously, with purpose behind each move. The man behind the commotion is Jeff Bridgers: a master craftsman and blacksmith, and the founder of Forge & Foundry Brand knives. As the son of a welder, metalworking is in his blood, and like blacksmiths from centuries past, it doesn’t matter how long a project takes, as long as it’s exact. That thoughtfulness materializes in the form of considerate details and lifelong quality throughout each of the handmade knives. For sport or for cooking, there’s bound to be an F&F knife that will complete either your workbench or your kitchen, and we gathered up our favorites just for you.