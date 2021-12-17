Life is simple. Every time things start feeling a little too hectic, the team at forét wants to remind you to slow down, take a deep breath, and remember the big picture. Since getting their start in Copenhagen in 2014, they’ve designed all their garments this way—simplifying, simplifying, simplifying down to an essential lineup of sturdy, classic pieces. Starting with quality, sturdy fabrics they build the type of shirts that’ll quickly become a go-to for years—comfortable and unfussy, with roomy pockets that make ‘em perfect for trips whether you’re headed into the outdoors or embarking on a food tour of a new city. When you nail the basics like these guys, the rest comes easy. So don’t overthink it—just throw on one of these great shirts, unplug, and get out there to savor the good stuff.