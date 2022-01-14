If you’ve seen the Oscar-winning Free Solo documentary and nervously peered between your fingers as Alex Honnold free climbs up 3,000 sheer feet of El Capitan, then you’ve seen just how important distraction-free and effortless gear is to the sport of climbing. With the right combination of stretch, lightweight fabric, and climbing-centric details, athletes can do almost anything in this highly technical gear. So, Canada-based Foehn decided to take these meticulously engineered designs from the rock-climbing world and fuse them with everyday style—and that’s how the Brise Pant and Brise Shorts were born. Throw ‘em on and you’ll look just as sharp whether you’re commuting into the office or scrambling up Half Dome.