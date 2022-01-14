Thanks to the team of genius designers at Flyte, you no longer need Richard Branson money to experience zero-gravity right here within the bounds of Earth’s atmosphere. Their series of ridiculously well-built housewares take table lights and potted plants and float them clean above elegant wooden pedestals. And not to beat the point silly, but they do truly float — as in you can pass your fingers all the way around the light bulb while it stays on, and nudge the potted plant while it somehow rotates in midair.



So how does it actually work? In a word: magnets — expertly calibrated magnets. The Swedish team behind Flyte used all their combined design and engineering chops to painstakingly build these devices to not only bend time and space (Ed note: a bit of an exaggeration, the time part at least), but also to function as lasting design pieces in your home. The LED light bulbs can stay lit for over 50,000 hours, and handsomely-designed woodblock bases look like they're straight out of the pages of your favorite design mag. So the wow-factor here is well deserved. And really, It’s not often that something like this comes around, that so perfectly uses technology to bring a whole new sense of life to the place you call home.