If you spend enough time on the mountain chasing pillows, you know that there’s not much in the way of gear made exclusively for the demands of ski-mountaineering, or freeskiing. Flylow arrived on the scene to fill that gap, creating outerwear that’s light and mobile for trekking up slopes, but rugged enough to withstand the demanding rigors of rushing down backcountry peaks. Flylow’s collection comes complete with innovative features like their signature no-bulk cuffs, and a strong 3-layer waterproof membrane. Tough enough to endure harsh summit winds, the Flylow collection will keep you covered, whether you’re riding the lift at the resort, or dropping out of a heli into waist-deep powder.