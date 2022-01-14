While working in a sail loft in Yarmouth, Maine, Chuck Friedman, founder of Flowfold, witnessed his grandfather's old leather wallet slowly falling apart. Looking to create a carry that wouldn’t meet a similar fate, he began designing a wallet using discarded scraps of sailcloth. A few folds and some stitching later, he had created a weather-ready wallet unlike any other. Handcrafted in Maine, using high-tech racing sailcloth, comprised of a blend of Kevlar and Carbon Fiber, Flowfold Wallets offer the same durability, and weatherproof capabilities trusted by the world’s sailing elite. Their Billfold Wallet (the original) is as light as three sheets of paper and has several times the tensile strength of steel, making this wallet a modern marvel of technology. And best of all, they float - even when they are chock-full of Benjamins. Meticulously sewn and rigorously tested, Flowfold wallets are not just built to last, but built to withstand it all.