Short Sleeve Retro Hawaiian Shirt

Flint and Tinder is tapped into the vast archives of heritage menswear, and when they feel inspired to craft something new, they know exactly what kind of vintage silhouettes and fabrics to turn to. This shirt takes after the only Hawaiian shirt James Bond ever wore, made with a light and breezy blend of cotton and linen to keep you comfy all day long. Button it up with some chinos or wear it open over a tank top and corduroy shorts—either look pairs nicely with a shaken martini, if you ask us.