Short Sleeve Retro Hawaiian Shirt

    Retro-inspired Hawaiian shirt with a breathable construction

    Flint and Tinder is tapped into the vast archives of heritage menswear, and when they feel inspired to craft something new, they know exactly what kind of vintage silhouettes and fabrics to turn to. This shirt takes after the only Hawaiian shirt James Bond ever wore, made with a light and breezy blend of cotton and linen to keep you comfy all day long. Button it up with some chinos or wear it open over a tank top and corduroy shorts—either look pairs nicely with a shaken martini, if you ask us.

    • Handsome shortsleeve buttondown with plenty of warm-weather style
    • Old school Hawaiian print inspired by 007 in Die Another Day
    • Made with a lightweight and breathable blend of cotton and linen
    • Camp collar strikes a balance between put-together and laid-back
    • Single chest pocket

    Easy & Free Returns

    Keep what you like, send back what you don&apos;t. Returnable in original condition within 60 days with free return shipping.

