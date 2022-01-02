Every year, when the leaves begin to change and the days get shorter, we get excited for Flint and Tinder's cool-weather gear. This time around, FnT pulled out all the stops and delivered some truly impressive pieces like this Fair Isle Shawl Cardigan. Made with versatile merino wool and woven into a classic pattern that marks the season without going overboard, this sweater is perfect for sipping an Irish coffee around a fire, throwing the football in the yard, and enjoying some time with loved ones you haven't seen in a while.