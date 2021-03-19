Search Icon

  • Made in the USA

Flint and Tinder

French Terry Sweat Shorts

Flint and Tinder’s softest shorts—built from the perfect midweight French terry

Sweats were first built for sport—for football and baseball players in the ‘30s taking the field in see-your-own-breath type of weather. For their French Terry Sweat Shorts, Flint and Tinder took the original fit, comfort, and durability of classic sweatpants like Rocky Balboa trained in, and cast them in a super-soft midweight fabric. A clean fit and deep dye make ‘em ideal for any situation where comfort is king—from the couch to weekend trips around the city.

  • Built from a super-comfortable midweight French terry fabric blend
  • Flatlock stitching throughout for a clean, stylish, and comfortable finish
  • Loopback French terry is breathable and easy-going
  • Garment dyed for a super soft handfeel
  • Preshrunk with a drawstring waistband for a great fit
  • Hand pockets with ribbing at the top for secure gear storage
  • Back pocket on right side for holding your essentials
  • Knit, dyed, sewn, and finished within a 20 mile radius of Los Angeles

