Sweats were first built for sport—for football and baseball players in the ‘30s taking the field in see-your-own-breath type of weather. For their French Terry Sweat Shorts, Flint and Tinder took the original fit, comfort, and durability of classic sweatpants like Rocky Balboa trained in, and cast them in a super-soft midweight fabric. A clean fit and deep dye make ‘em ideal for any situation where comfort is king—from the couch to weekend trips around the city.