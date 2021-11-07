Flannel-lined Waxed Hudson Jacket

The Waxed Hudson Jacket is a mix of heritage and modern design that captures the best of both worlds. It’s look and feel is inspired by the hunting jackets that have protected sporting men on misty mornings in the English countryside for over a century. Flint and Tinder captured that heritage with a waxed canvas from Millerain, a waxed textile industry leader since the 1880s. Then they updated it with a modern fit and topped it off with a cozy flannel lining from one of the UK’s oldest woolen mills. All in all, it’s a rugged jacket with a refined sense of style that’s hard to beat.