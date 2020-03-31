365 Shorts - 9"

Search Icon

Flint and Tinder

Cut like a chino, stretches like a performance short

Combine your favorite tailored chinos with the stretch of a performance short, and you get the 365 Shorts—bottoms so comfortable, you'll want to wear them every damn day of the year. Now this familiar fan-favorite comes with an updated 7” inseam that sits right above the knee. Suited for both work and play, they're primarily made with cotton, which is reinforced with stretch spandex for extra mobility.

Stocking up? Get two pairs for $108. That's $20 saved you could put towards six tacos, three IPAs, or half a haircut. Discount applied directly at checkout.

  • Cut like a chino, stretches like a performance short
  • New 7” inseam sits perfectly above the knee
  • Made with 2% spandex for stretch and 98% cotton for softness
  • Carefully constructed from an 8 oz blended fabric, making it the ideal weight for year-round wear
  • Garment-dyed for a soft, comfortable fit right out of the box
  • Premium YKK zipper fly
  • Preshrunk for an ideal fit right out of the box
  • Expertly made in a sustainable factory in Indonesia

