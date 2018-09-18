Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

$240.00
Tough, timeless, and made in the USA, this top-seller is constructed with a waxed and weather-resistant Martexin 7 oz. sailcloth, which like selvage denim or finely tanned leather, will only get better with age. Every time you hoist a beer, tie your boots, or ride your bike, your movements will lighten the color of the waxed fabric in the creases and bends to create your own unique wear patterns. It's truly a thing of beauty, and why every guy needs a Waxed Trucker in their closet. And unlike most of the other Waxed Truckers on the market, this jacket is soft out of the box, and can even be worn only with a tee underneath since both the body and sleeves are fully lined with soft blanket lining that feels great on the skin. For the price, you simply can't beat the quality, construction, and versatility of this bad boy.
Flint and Tinder raised the comfort levels on the classic waxed jacket by lining theirs all the way with an insulating flannel, even in the sleeves
Even when the weather takes a turn for the worse, the Waxed Trucker’s weather-resistant waxed canvas shell keeps you dry without slowing you down
Tough, timeless, made in the USA
“This is quickly becoming my favorite jacket”
— Isaac R. Verified Buyer