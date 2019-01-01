Story

A 10-Year investment in your closet. A 10-Year investment in America.

Flint and Tinder is an American brand, through and through, and the 10-Year Hoodie is a truly American product, passing through the hands of 20+ American workers on its journey to your doorstep. The uncompromising construction starts with a beefy 23 oz fleece from South Carolina, heavy-duty zippers from Georgia and twill tape from Philadelphia. It’s all expertly cut, sewn and washed in Los Angeles into a premium sweatshirt that’ll grow with you, the way your favorite sweatshirt should — softer with wear and backed by the stories of a decade. And you’ll love the fit. We guarantee it.

Features

Building off the success of their record-breaking Kickstarter, our brothers at Flint and Tinder rebuilt the 10-Year Hoodie from the ground up. They switched to a beefy yet insanely comfortable fabric. They upgraded the metal hardware. They perfected the structured fit. Other highlights include:

Structured and flattering fit

Double-lined hood keeps out the cold

Secret inside media pocket for your phone or wallet

Metal-tipped drawcords

Each reinforced seam carefully considered for durability

Materials

Cotton from the Mississippi Delta

23 oz extra soft fleece from South Carolina

Twill-reinforced seams made in Philadelphia

Fabric is a soft yet durable blend of 70% cotton / 30% poly

Heavy-duty zippers machined in Georgia

Cut, sewn, and finished in Los Angeles

The 10-Year Guarantee

Every stitch tells a story. As the years go on, your hoodie will become more comfortable, recognizable and unique to you. We've made our 10-Year Hoodie to last for the next decade, so if your hoodie rips, tears, or otherwise comes apart at the seams, let us know and we’ll repair it.

Sizing

The 10-year Hoodie has a relaxed fit that’s true to size, take your normal jacket or hoodie size

For the absolute best personal fit, measure one of your best fitting sweatshirts or hoodies and compare to the garment measurements below

Model Measurements

Dan (in the studio) Mark (in the wild) Height 6'3" 5'6" Weight 175 lb 160 lb Size Medium Medium

Garment Measurements

XS S M L XL XXL 3XL Chest 40½ 42½ 44½ 46½ 48½ 50½ 52½ Shoulder 17¾ 18 18¼ 18¾ 19¼ 19¾ 20¼ Sleeve: Neck to Sleeve Opening 30 31 31 32 32 33 33 Body Length: High Shoulder to Bottom 26 26 27 27 28 29 30

All measurements are in inches.