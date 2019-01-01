Story
A 10-Year investment in your closet. A 10-Year investment in America.
Flint and Tinder is an American brand, through and through, and the 10-Year Hoodie is a truly American product, passing through the hands of 20+ American workers on its journey to your doorstep. The uncompromising construction starts with a beefy 23 oz fleece from South Carolina, heavy-duty zippers from Georgia and twill tape from Philadelphia. It’s all expertly cut, sewn and washed in Los Angeles into a premium sweatshirt that’ll grow with you, the way your favorite sweatshirt should — softer with wear and backed by the stories of a decade. And you’ll love the fit. We guarantee it.
Features
Building off the success of their record-breaking Kickstarter, our brothers at Flint and Tinder rebuilt the 10-Year Hoodie from the ground up. They switched to a beefy yet insanely comfortable fabric. They upgraded the metal hardware. They perfected the structured fit. Other highlights include:
- Structured and flattering fit
- Double-lined hood keeps out the cold
- Secret inside media pocket for your phone or wallet
- Metal-tipped drawcords
- Each reinforced seam carefully considered for durability
Materials
- Cotton from the Mississippi Delta
- 23 oz extra soft fleece from South Carolina
- Twill-reinforced seams made in Philadelphia
- Fabric is a soft yet durable blend of 70% cotton / 30% poly
- Heavy-duty zippers machined in Georgia
- Cut, sewn, and finished in Los Angeles
The 10-Year Guarantee
Every stitch tells a story. As the years go on, your hoodie will become more comfortable, recognizable and unique to you. We've made our 10-Year Hoodie to last for the next decade, so if your hoodie rips, tears, or otherwise comes apart at the seams, let us know and we’ll repair it.
Sizing
- The 10-year Hoodie has a relaxed fit that’s true to size, take your normal jacket or hoodie size
- For the absolute best personal fit, measure one of your best fitting sweatshirts or hoodies and compare to the garment measurements below
Model Measurements
|Dan (in the studio)
|Mark (in the wild)
|Height
|6'3"
|5'6"
|Weight
|175 lb
|160 lb
|Size
|Medium
|Medium
Garment Measurements
|XS
|S
|M
|L
|XL
|XXL
|3XL
|Chest
|40½
|42½
|44½
|46½
|48½
|50½
|52½
|Shoulder
|17¾
|18
|18¼
|18¾
|19¼
|19¾
|20¼
|Sleeve: Neck to Sleeve Opening
|30
|31
|31
|32
|32
|33
|33
|Body Length: High Shoulder to Bottom
|26
|26
|27
|27
|28
|29
|30
All measurements are in inches.
Free & Easy Returns
Keep what you like. Send back what you don't. Returnable in original condition within 30 days with free return shipping.
Unreal Customer Service
Have a question? We live and breathe this stuff. Email[email protected]and we'll get back to you ASAP.
The Best Price Guaranteed
Find a better price up to 7 days after your purchase and we'll match it.