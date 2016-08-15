Search Icon

    A 10-Year investment in your closet. A 10-Year investment in America.

    Flint and Tinder is an American brand, through and through, and the 10-Year Hoodie is a truly American product, passing through the hands of 20+ American workers on its journey to your doorstep. The uncompromising construction starts with a beefy 23 oz fleece from South Carolina, heavy-duty zippers from Georgia and twill tape from Philadelphia. It’s all expertly cut, sewn and washed in Los Angeles into a premium sweatshirt that’ll grow with you, the way your favorite sweatshirt should — softer with wear and backed by the stories of a decade. And you’ll love the fit. We guarantee it.

    Building off the success of their record-breaking Kickstarter, our brothers at Flint and Tinder rebuilt the 10-Year Hoodie from the ground up. They switched to a beefy yet insanely comfortable fabric. They upgraded the metal hardware. They perfected the structured fit. Other highlights include:

    • Structured and flattering fit
    • Double-lined hood keeps out the cold
    • Secret inside media pocket for your phone or wallet
    • Metal-tipped drawcords
    • Each reinforced seam carefully considered for durability

    Really well put together, and it’s warm. I want to wear it all the time.

    John E. Verified Buyer

