Flint and Tinder is an American brand, through and through, and the 10-Year Hoodie is a truly American product, passing through the hands of 20+ American workers on its journey to your doorstep. The uncompromising construction starts with a beefy 23 oz fleece from South Carolina, heavy-duty zippers from Georgia and twill tape from Philadelphia. It’s all expertly cut, sewn and washed in Los Angeles into a premium sweatshirt that’ll grow with you, the way your favorite sweatshirt should — softer with wear and backed by the stories of a decade. And you’ll love the fit. We guarantee it.