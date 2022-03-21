When we think of the perfect everyday shirt, no one style wins out. But plenty of characteristics come to mind. There’s a sharp and tailored fit, a sense of utility and purpose in the buttons and pockets, and durable fabric that just gets comfier the more you wear it—over the days, seasons, and years. Flint and Tinder built this lineup to blend together those key details from classic shirts. Plus, they add custom heritage fabrics with every batch built to be worn hard, day in and day out.