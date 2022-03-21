Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Flint and Tinder: Shirts
Flint and Tinder: Shirts

When we think of the perfect everyday shirt, no one style wins out. But plenty of characteristics come to mind. There’s a sharp and tailored fit, a sense of utility and purpose in the buttons and pockets, and durable fabric that just gets comfier the more you wear it—over the days, seasons, and years. Flint and Tinder built this lineup to blend together those key details from classic shirts. Plus, they add custom heritage fabrics with every batch built to be worn hard, day in and day out.

Filters

    Quilted Bone Button Western

    Flint and Tinder

    Quilted Bone Button Western$188.00
    Heavy Weight Pocket Tee

    Flint and Tinder

    Heavy Weight Pocket Tee$48.00
    • Made in the USA
    Bone Button Western Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Bone Button Western Shirt$158.00
    Donegal Architect Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Donegal Architect Shirt$118.00
    Donegal Architect Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Donegal Architect Shirt$118.00
    Surplus LS Waffle Henley

    Flint and Tinder

    Surplus LS Waffle Henley$50.98 $68.00
    Heavy Weight Pocket Tee

    Flint and Tinder

    Heavy Weight Pocket Tee$48.00
    Donegal Architect Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Donegal Architect Shirt$118.00
    Saddle Blanket Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Saddle Blanket Shirt$75.98 $138.00
    Short Sleeve Bandana Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Short Sleeve Bandana Shirt$78.00
    Heavyweight Rugby Polo

    Flint and Tinder

    Heavyweight Rugby Polo$88.00
    Heavy Weight Pocket Tee

    Flint and Tinder

    Heavy Weight Pocket Tee$48.00
    Heavy Weight Pocket Tee

    Flint and Tinder

    Heavy Weight Pocket Tee$48.00
    Short Sleeve Bandana Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Short Sleeve Bandana Shirt$78.00
    Heavyweight Rugby Polo

    Flint and Tinder

    Heavyweight Rugby Polo$88.00
    Chambray Workshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Chambray Workshirt$128.00
    Surplus LS Waffle Henley

    Flint and Tinder

    Surplus LS Waffle Henley$50.98 $68.00
    Surplus LS Waffle Henley

    Flint and Tinder

    Surplus LS Waffle Henley$53.98 $68.00
    Crossback Workshirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Crossback Workshirt$96.98 $138.00
    • Made in the USA
    Bone Button Western Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Bone Button Western Shirt$158.00
    Donegal Architect Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Donegal Architect Shirt$76.98 $118.00
    Long Sleeve Rugby Polo

    Flint and Tinder

    Long Sleeve Rugby Polo$61.98 $88.00
    Stretch Moleskin Shirt Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Stretch Moleskin Shirt Jacket$117.98 $168.00
    Stretch Moleskin Shirt Jacket

    Flint and Tinder

    Stretch Moleskin Shirt Jacket$108.98 $168.00
    Honey Comb Sweater Polo

    Flint and Tinder

    Honey Comb Sweater Polo$61.98 $88.00
    Ripstop Stretch Utility Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Ripstop Stretch Utility Shirt$58.98 $78.00
    Long Sleeve Rugby Polo

    Flint and Tinder

    Long Sleeve Rugby Polo$74.98 $88.00
    • Made in the USA
    Heavy Duty Ribbed Henley

    Flint and Tinder

    Heavy Duty Ribbed Henley$54.98 $78.00
    Rodeo Snap Shirt

    Flint and Tinder

    Rodeo Snap Shirt$63.98 $98.00

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon