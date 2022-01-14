In Swedish, Fjällräven means arctic fox. And since 1960, they’ve designed outdoor gear as well-adapted to treacherous northern climes as their snow-burrowing namesake. Best known for the iconic Kånken pack, Fjällräven has taken the simple, durable Scandinavian design that put them on the map more than half a century ago and brought it to a range of outdoor gear and apparel. Whether it’s their rock-solid bags or classic adventure layers, picking up our favorites for every season leads to better times off the beaten path.