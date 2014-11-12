Lada Sweater

In Swedish, Fjällräven means arctic fox—and since 1960, they’ve designed outdoor gear as well adapted to treacherous northern climes as their snow-burrowing namesake. Best known for the iconic Kånken pack, they’ve taken the simple, durable Scandinavian design that put them on the map fifty years ago and brought it to a huge range of outdoor gear and apparel. The Lada Shawl Sweater is a knit pullover with a warm construction and handsome silhouette. Whether you're reading a book at a cafe or telling stories around a bonfire with your buddies, this classic sweater will keep you feeling warm and looking good all night long.