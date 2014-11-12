Search Icon

Fjällräven Lada Sweater

    Fjallraven

    Lada Sweater

    $155.00

    Color: Dark Navy

    Size: 

    Quantity: 

    1
    Free U.S. Shipping
    Leaves warehouse
    within 24 hours
    This is a final sale item

    A heritage shawl sweater made with warm marled lambswool

    In Swedish, Fjällräven means arctic fox—and since 1960, they’ve designed outdoor gear as well adapted to treacherous northern climes as their snow-burrowing namesake. Best known for the iconic Kånken pack, they’ve taken the simple, durable Scandinavian design that put them on the map fifty years ago and brought it to a huge range of outdoor gear and apparel. The Lada Shawl Sweater is a knit pullover with a warm construction and handsome silhouette. Whether you're reading a book at a cafe or telling stories around a bonfire with your buddies, this classic sweater will keep you feeling warm and looking good all night long.

    • Classic shawl collar
    • Marled yarn colours
    • Buttoned down at front with corozo buttons and G-1000® Original button straps
    • Exceptional warming properties of fine wool
    • One of few materials that continues to warm even when wet
    • Leather details

