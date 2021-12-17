Your feet carry your whole bodyweight all day, every day, and it’s high time we lightened the load. We’ve found that one of the comfiest ways to help your hooves is with a pair of Fits. Veteran garment maker, Bob Yoe, had a vision to craft the ultimate sock here in America, and he tapped his close friend Mitchell—a third-generation hosier—to help him design them. What really separates a Fits sock from the rest is their trademarked Full Contact System. It begins with a cuff that always remains in place, then moves to a toe cap that contours to your movement, and ends with a super deep heel pocket that secures and cups your foot. Pair that blueprint with the magic of merino wool and some high quality American craftsmanship, and you’ve basically created a day spa for your feet.