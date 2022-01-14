Whether you’re hauling brook trout from the Adirondacks or caught in a sudden downpour out on the Wasatch Range, keeping your gear dry and protected is a mission-critical priority. Nobody knows this better than the guys at Fishpond, who have built a sterling reputation on gear stowing and portage; namely, through the reliability of their airtight adventure duffles, river-proof waist packs, and technical vests.

Fishpond has an amazing ability to build its gear to the exacting standards of the most state-of-the-art stuff around, but without sacrificing its heritage style and the innovative details that we love. Take the Wader Duffles — built with an integrated fold-out mat to provide a comfortable changing station, and two internal compartments to ensure your wet gear never touches your dry flies. Plus, Fishpond is dedicated to keeping waste out of the waters we love to fish, by using materials like recycled fishing nets into every one of their signature Westwater bags.