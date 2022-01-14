As soon as we’ve dialed all our clocks forward and the daylight starts to linger around a little longer, we’re 1,000% ready for the warmer months to swoop in and save us from hibernation—sunnies in one hand, SPF 75 in the other. And just in time for this year’s first few adventures, we’ve discovered Fireside Outdoor’s Pop-Up Pit—a lightweight, portable fire pit that makes your post-surf, backyard, and car camping bonfires surprisingly easy. The featherweight eight-pound construction sets up in 60 seconds and folds down neatly into a convenient carrying case. Plus, it comes with a fireproof heat shield, so you don’t have to worry about scorching your porch, grass, or campsite. Just pack it up and toss it in the trunk next to the beer cooler.