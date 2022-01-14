Finn is always striving to create more simple, elegant and functional gear. A former designer for brands including Adidas and Carhartt, founder Ryan McDonald began creating bags that are as ruggedly practical as they are handsomely stylish. Built with the angler in mind, Ryan uses only the highest quality materials sourced and manufactured in the USA. Whether you’re up stream or headed into town, Finn Utility brings a northeastern refinement to everyday packs which provide yet another excuse to venture out the door.