Originally designed for cold water surfers battling England’s rocky coast, Finisterre’s come to be one of the most respected outdoor brands in the UK amongst adventurers and the style-conscious alike — and for good reason. They make some of the best-looking, timeless wool sweaters and layers in our closets. All built to stand up to the misty, windy coastal lifestyle led by guys like their founder, Tom Kay, a dedicated cold-water surfer and Royal National Lifeboat Institution volunteer. Plus, they’re seriously committed to sustainability, developing their own materials and practices that do things a little better at every turn. That means responsibly built clothing that can take a beating in the field and still be your go-to for years to come.