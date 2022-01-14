Search Icon

Originally designed for cold water surfers battling England’s rocky coast, Finisterre’s come to be one of the most respected outdoor brands in the UK amongst adventurers and the style-conscious alike — and for good reason. They make some of the best-looking, timeless wool sweaters and layers in our closets. All built to stand up to the misty, windy coastal lifestyle led by guys like their founder, Tom Kay, a dedicated cold-water surfer and Royal National Lifeboat Institution volunteer. Plus, they’re seriously committed to sustainability, developing their own materials and practices that do things a little better at every turn. That means responsibly built clothing that can take a beating in the field and still be your go-to for years to come.

