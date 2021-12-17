“The Best Snowshoes for Deep Snow” — Outside Magazine

Imagine what it felt like to look out over the ocean before boats were invented. Probably a strong combination of awe and "nooooope". And probably not far from the feeling of looking outside after a massive snowfall. That's because when you're stomping your way to the mailbox in boots or even driving around town in an SUV, you're not trekking through the winter wonderland with something explicitly designed for conquering snow. Leave it to Fimbulvetr to literally expand your horizons. Taking their name from the old Norse word for 'great winter', these Norwegians pack a lifetime of cold climate know-how into the best damn snowshoe we've ever tried. Their innovative take on an old world invention is made from all-thermoplastic decking and developed in collaboration with Burton team snowboarder Mikkel Bang. Translation? People who know snow better than anyone designed an insanely lightweight solution that will have you effortlessly gliding through even the worst blizzard conditions to wherever your heart desires. Cabin fever has officially been cured.