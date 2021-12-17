For well over a century, Filson has insisted that its “unfailing goods” be made right here in the United States — a stubbornness to which the legendary Seattle brand owes its legacy. Well, we’re proud to introduce Filson’s latest addition to that legacy for dependable, wilderness quality: the trusty field watch.

To ensure that Filson’s new watches continue the unbroken traditions of American production, Filson partnered with the Motor City’s very own Shinola — folks who know a thing or two about Swiss movement assembly. And it’s there, in Shinola’s state-of-the-art Detroit facility where each Filson watch comes to life, powered by Shinola’s own quartz Argonite movement. Every Shinola watch is built with a lifetime of dependable field use in mind, without skimping on the details we’ve come to appreciate in Filson gear. Stuff like 200 meters of water resistance, scratch-proof sapphire crystals, premium leather or nylon straps, and screw-down crowns set with brass inserts — designed to look just like a shotgun shell — are some of our favorite features. And while we love the handsome, at-a-glance legibility of the future-classic Mackinaw, the jet-setter in all of us prefers the Journeyman GMT, which displays a second time zone on a 24 hour scale in the bezel, for an ease of readability that’d make even a smartwatch jealous.

Like the weathered stock of a 12-gauge perched over the mantle, or the well-worn creases on a tincloth jacket hung by the door, we think these watches will soon become a staple in every outdoorsman’s kit — which is why every Filson watch is built to last, and is covered under Shinola’s comprehensive, best-in-class warranty. And right now for a limited time, get 10% Huckberry credit back with every Filson x Shinola purchase.