Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Filson

Filson

Few names carry as much weight as Filson. Since 1897, their outerwear, bags, and gear have garnered fierce loyalty from generations of demanding customers. Scores of Alaskan frontiersmen, ranch hands, journeymen. Legions of hunters, fishermen, explorers. Eventually, even commuting accountants and city-dwelling graphic designers. What unites the Filson faithful of today and yesteryear is the belief that our hard-earned dollars should be spent on things we can count on. Well, you'd be hard-pressed to find a lineup more dependable than the one we've got here.

Ballistic Nylon Duffel Backpack Hybrid

Filson

Ballistic Nylon Duffel Backpack Hybrid$245.00
Rugged Twill Tote

Filson

Rugged Twill Tote$195.00
Acrylic Watch Cap

Filson

Acrylic Watch Cap$15.98 $25.00
  • Made in the USA
Togiak Belt

Filson

Togiak Belt$45.00
Dryden Ballistic Nylon Briefcase - 14L

Filson

Dryden Ballistic Nylon Briefcase - 14L$195.00
Dryden Ballistic Nylon Briefcase - 14L

Filson

Dryden Ballistic Nylon Briefcase - 14L$175.00
  • Made in the USA
Togiak Belt

Filson

Togiak Belt$37.98 $45.00
Acrylic Watch Cap

Filson

Acrylic Watch Cap$25.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon