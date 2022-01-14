Let’s face it — on a normal evening, tipping back that sixth rum and coke would’ve been the worst idea since Cameron let Ferris take his dad’s car out for a spin. But luckily for us, we came prepared with Fick’s All-Natural Cocktail Fortifier. Just add a few drops to your drink, keep partying ‘till the break of dawn, and since the formula is proactive instead of reactive, you’ll be ready to rise, shine and savor the next day before your head even hits the pillow. Made with a re-hydrating and detoxifying mix of vitamin B, electrolytes, milk thistle, and ginger root, Fick’s gives your liver a break when it’s working overtime. It’s the secret ingredient to a great night, and an even better morning.