Maybe we read too many Hardy Boys novels as kids, but we’d like to think that the humble oil lantern is one of adventure’s quintessential totems — y'know, the one "held aloft, slicing through inky darkness while the brothers decode ancient runes carved into catacomb walls…"

There’s just something about the sultry, mysterious glow of Feuerhand lanterns that has us head-over-heels for these decidedly retro outdoor essentials. However, to call them ‘reproductions’ would be doing the brand (translated “fire hand” in English) disservice, as these proudly German-made lighting instruments have seen little change in over 100 years of uninterrupted production in the mountainous region between Germany and the Czech Republic. Granted, they’re now made with a corrosion-resistant, zinc-plated alloy which is then richly powder-coated in a whole host of classic colors, and come fitted with a modern fireproof borosilicate glass, but that’s about it.

But the best part? These lanterns utilize a specialized burner that minimizes flickering and soot, and is powered by a fuel that burns without smoke or odor, making Feuerhand perfect for lighting up a campsite, leading the way into a dark cavern, or just bringing a little classic warmth to your kitchen table.