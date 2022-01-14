Watch designs may change all the time, but the stuff inside the watch that actually makes ‘em tick just don’t change that often. For hundreds of years, we had mechanical movements. Then, about halfway through The 20th Century, quartz movements. And now, at the cutting edge, we have Mechaquartz, blending the craftsmanship of mechanical movements with the reliability of quartz. Once you get to know the lineup of watches put out by Ferro, it’s no surprise that they’ve gone the Mechaquartz route with their Chronograph Pilot Watch. The brand’s aesthetic is all about blending the old with the new, the retro with the innovative, and wrapping it in a well-built package that competes with the best watch brands out there. Take their aptly-named Distinct — its vintage-inspired case and Swiss quartz movement are old-school touches, while its single-hand face in the style of sportscar tachometer definitely lends a modern touch. Ferro nails the details and makes timekeepers that’ll stand out in any collection. We can’t wait to see what they brew up next.