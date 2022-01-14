High quality and creatively integrated lighting is often what takes a living space from good to great. But what if your lease agreement prevents you from going full Extreme Home Makeover on the drywall to rewire your pad? Thanks to Feltmark, you've got creative options that don't require a licensed electrician, and should easily keep you in good graces with your landlord. Using lightweight materials like aircraft-grade aluminum, the Los Angeles-based brand designed an innovative and minimalist light that safely suspends itself directly from the power outlet: Just plug it in and you're good to go, no wires and no floor space required. With an included bulb and built-in dimmer switch, you're instantly ready to bask in the soft glow of your newly improved space. And even when it's off, the lamp still lends a quiet confidence to your wall, and a certain post-industrial ‘je ne sais quoi’ to your living space that we’d wager would land even the approval of Dieter Rams.