When it comes to grooming products for guys, all are not created equal. Only a select few can stand up to the “all-day” test, and for us, some of the best bang for your buck is Fellow Barber. Made in the USA using premium ingredients, and free of animal-testing, their line of pomades and pastes hold all day long but rinse out easy. We also love their collection of shampoos and aftershaves, which offer a subtle masculine scent, and are alcohol-free to keep from damaging your skin. Fellow Barber trusts these products as the finishing touch to a great haircut from their renowned barber shops in NYC and just up the street here in SF (which we see firsthand every time we stop by for a trim). So treat yourself to some quality grooming goods, and turn your bathroom into a high-end barber shop.