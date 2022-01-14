Just like our quest to find the perfect glass of whiskey, the search for the perfect cup of coffee is one that never ends. We’re pretty serious about our joe over here, so when we first met Fellow’s beautiful kettles, handsome copper-bottomed ceramics and innovative coffee steepers, we we developed a bit of a coffee-fueled obsession. Since they launched their original precision coffee maker, the Duo, to rave reviews (and a cool $200K) on Kickstarter, they’ve been hard at work refining the coffee-making and drinking process with thoughtful designs that not only look spectacular, but make some of the best coffee we’ve ever tasted. And for most of us at Huckberry, they’re the first name we see when we’re shuffling from our bedroom to the kitchen every morning.