If you’re one of the lucky few who spends zero time in front of a computer screen, you’re probably living an off-the-grid lifestyle as a contented ski bum, or teaching surf lessons in Costa Rica with nothing but a palm leaf hut to your name — in that case, congratulations, and you’re definitely not reading this. For everyone else? Meet Felix Gray and their strain-defying glasses. Most of us spend a good amount of time in front of a screen everyday, and after eight hours, your lids are probably heavy, you might have a dull headache, and your vision seems a bit blurry. These guys design high-quality lenses that filter out harsh blue light that most computer screens blast at your retinas. We got our hands on a few samples here at HB, and our office’s IQ immediately jumped to an average of 155. At least that’s what it looked like — with everyone bespectacled in a slick pair of frames and glare-annihilating lenses. Our Bay Area neighbors love them too, tech hubs like Google and Apple continuously vouch for these guys. After trying ‘em out for a few days, we can see why.