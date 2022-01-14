Designed in the Netherlands, Lamzac™ The Original Air-Filled Couch isn't just an evolution of the common camp chair, it's a revolution. Weighing in at just over 2 pounds and packing down to the size of a bag of Tostitos, this bad boy inflates with the flick of wrist to create a couch for one — or two if you're so inclined to share the air — and may just be one of the coolest pieces of gear we've ever come across here at HBHQ. Its nylon ripstop fabric construction makes it tough enough to endure a winter bonfire at a rocky beach, and water resistant enough for a quick swimming hole float when summer rolls back around. And since it packs into a small sling bag, you can take it on a hike, then fill it with the breeze and enjoy the High Life with a celebratory summit beer. Basically, they had us at portable couch.