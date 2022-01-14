When Marie Kondo’s The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up swept the nation into a less-is-more frenzy, we couldn’t help but think — ‘finally’. See, great minds have been saying the same thing for centuries. Our buddy Leo da Vinci phrased it, “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” And we couldn’t agree more. So when we stumbled across Farmhouse Pottery’s gorgeously simple homegoods, we breathed a similar sigh of relief — ‘finally’. Started by a husband and wife team based out of Woodstock, VT, the duo and their group of artisans craft some of the finest heirloom-quality kitchenware. It’s not trendy, it’s not loud — it’s simple, refined, and made to last. All of their clay is mined and blended right here in the US, resulting in handsome stoneware pieces designed to stay in the family for generations.